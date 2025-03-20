Recall alert: 46K Tesla Cybertrucks recalled; panel can detach

Cybertruck
More than 46,000 Cybertrucks are being recalled.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 46,000 Tesla Cybertrucks were recalled after it was found that the cant rail can come off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the cant rail, or a stainless steel exterior trim panel, can delaminate and fall off.

Tesla will replace the assembly for free.

Cybertruck owners will get letters in the mail after May 19 alerting them to the issue, the NHTSA said.

You can call Tesla directly at 877-798-3752 with any questions about the recall. The company’s internal recall number is SB-25-10-001.

