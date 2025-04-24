Recall alert: Huffy issues recall for Tonka Dump Trucks, Torex UTV ride-on toys

Two Huffy ride-on toys have been recalled, the Tonka Dump Truck (l) and the Torex UTV(r).

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced two recalls for Huffy products.

The recalls cover two popular ride-on toys that affect nearly 48,000 vehicles.

The first recall involves 23,260 Huffy 12-Volt Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Truck vehicles, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said that the trucks, which were model 17362 and 17323, and have date codes from 15623 to 18724 printed on the label under the truck.

The controller on the trucks can overheat and potentially burn a person or catch fire, according to the ,.

They were sold at Target and Sam’s Club, both in stores and online from June 2023 to March 2025 for $300.

If you have the recalled Tonka ride-on dump truck you should stop using it and contact Huffy for a replacement controller.

For more information, call Huffy at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or reach out by email or online.

The second Huffy recall involves the Torex 24V Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) ride-on toy.

About 24,700 UTVs were recalled because of improper wiring that can pose a fire hazard.

They have model numbers 17249 and 17310 with date codes between 16919 and 11122, which can be found near the toy vehicle’s rear wheel.

They were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from August 2019 to December 2024 for between $500 and $600.

You should stop using the toy and contact Huffy for a free repair. You can also go to a third party to have the repair completed, with Huffy reimbursing consumers up to $50.

For more information, call Huffy at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or reach out by email or online.

