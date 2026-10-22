Recall alert: More than 4 million tubes of toothpaste recalled

The Class II recall covers 17 different brands of toothpaste, the FDA said in an enforcement report.

More than 4 million tubes of toothpaste, including brands that are targeted for children, are being recalled, officials said Monday.

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Pritam International Private Limited initiated the voluntary recall of 4.3 million tubes of the toothpaste on Sept. 10, according to an enforcement report issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA classified the recall as a Class II on Oct. 19.

The FDA defines a Class II recall as the “use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The FDA did not reveal why the products were recalled.

The recall includes 17 specific brands, including Brush Buddies Toothpaste marketed to children and featuring characters such as Barbie and My Little Pony and the Hot Wheels brand. Some of the brands include toothpaste with vanilla and chocolate ice cream flavors, bubblegum, mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream.

Here is the list of the 17 recalled products:

Brush Buddies: Barbie, Bubble Gum Flavor;

Brush Buddies: Hot Wheels, Strawberry Flavor;

Brush Buddies: Crayola, Silly Scents, Bubble Gum Flavor;

Brush Buddies: Crayola, Silly Scents, Watermelon Flavor;

Brush Buddies: Crayola Silly Scents, Strawberry Flavor;

Brush Buddies: My Little Pony Scents, Bubble Gum Flavor;

Brush Buddies: Vanilla Ice Cream Flavored;

Brush Buddies: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Flavored;

Brush Buddies: Cookies ’n Cream Ice Cream Flavored;

Brush Buddies: Chocolate Ice Cream Flavored;

Brush Buddies: Whitening Anti-cavity Fluoride Toothpaste with Baking Soda;

Brush Buddies: Cavity Protection, Anti-Cavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Cool Mint;

Brush Buddies: Advanced Whitening, Anti-Cavity, Peppermint;

Evo: Advanced Whitening, Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Peppermint;

Evo: Sensitive, Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Sweet Mint;

ARU: Toothpaste, Gum Health, 9 Ingredients, Soothing Mint;

ARU: Toothpaste, Cavity Protection, 9 Ingredients, Cool Mint.

A full list of recall numbers and expiration dates can be accessed at the FDA’s website.

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