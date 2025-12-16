Recall alert: Pulled pork sandwiches recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has updated the list of stores that carried recalled pulled pork sandwiches.

The initial recall of 127,887 pounds of pulled pork sandwiches was issued in October. They were made between Jan. 13 and Oct. 15 and were wrapped in paper with the label “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun,” the FSIS said.

They have an establishment number EST. 2451 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were sold nationwide including in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and at Department of Defense installations.

The sandwiches were recalled because they may have pieces of plastic in them.

The issue was found when consumers filed complaints about finding plastic in the pork. The plastic came from the gallon plastic bottles of barbecue sauce.

The USDA FSIS said the recalled sandwiches may be in customers’ freezers. If you have them, you should not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store.

