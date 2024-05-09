Recall alert: Zegoo children’s nightgowns recalled; don’t meet flammability standards

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 14,000 children’s nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon.

The CPSC said the Zegoo nightgowns violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. They pose a risk of burn injuries.

The 100% cotton nightgowns were sold in light pink, pink and blue. They have short sleeves and a double lace layer at the neck with a small ribbon bow. They were available from April 2018 through January 2024 for between $13 and $17.

The nightgowns should not be used. Instead, parents or caregivers should cut the gown in half, taking a picture of the destroyed clothing before sending the image via email to Zegoo for a full refund.

Latest recalls:

