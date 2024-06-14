R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction And Awards Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe, and Bill Berry of R.E.M. attend the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) (Joy Malone/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — It wasn’t the end of the world when R.E.M. performed in New York on Thursday night.

The band from Athens, Georgia, reunited at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala to perform “Losing My Religion,” Billboard reported.

It’s the first time in about 16 years that the group sang together.

Before R.E.M. took the stage, Jason Isbell paid tribute to them, singing “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

He said he was 10 years old when he learned how to play it.

“R.E.M. was greater than the sum of its parts. R.E.M. moved like a single instrument,” Isbell said, according to Billboard.

Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Bill Berry and Peter Buck appeared on stage. Stipe was the band’s spokesperson, saying, “Writing songs and having a catalog of work that we’re all proud of that is out there for the rest of the world for all time is hands-down the most important aspect of what we did. Second to that is that we managed to do so all those decades and remain friends. And not just friends, dear friends,”

Stipe then said that the band went by the mantra, “All for one and one for all,” sharing songwriting credits and splitting royalties.

R.E.M. last played a full concert in November 2008 in Mexico City. It was their last public performance. There was also a private party for their manager Bertis Downs in 2016.

R.E.M. was joined in the Songwriters Hall of Fame class of 2024 by Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, Hillary Lindsey, Timbaland (Timothy Mosley) and Dean Pitchford.

Cindy Walker was inducted into the Hall of Fame in April, The Associated Press reported.

