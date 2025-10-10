Rolling Stone Dropped Their Top 250 Songs of the 21st Century So Far. You May Start Arguing Now.

Rolling Stone magazine has released a top “enter whatever random number” here chart for " enter random stretch of years" here, for decades. I’m pretty sure now they just do it because of all the clicks and re-posts they get from people wanting to tell them how wrong and horrible their list is.

Music is subjective so there’s absolutely no way there could ever be a top whatever list regarding music unless you’re using some quantifiable metric like actual sales or number of times played on the radio.

But that’s not what Rolling Stone does, usually. Since they’re the music critic magazine they list the songs they think are the best for whatever reason they’re rating songs today.

Case in point: the last entry on here is Train’s Drops of Jupiter which I fell shouldn’t be on anybody’s list of anything because the song is stupid.

But guess what? That’s just my dumb opinion, and obviously lots of people like the song.

Here’s the top 10 for you to argue about immediately:

Missy Elliott Get Ur Freak On Yeah Yeah Yeahs Maps Beyonce feat. Jay Z Crazy In Love The White Stripes Seven Nation Army Taylor Swift All Too Well Robyn Dancing On My Own Kendrick Lamar Alright Radiohead Idioteque Britney Spears Toxic Frank Ocean Thinkin Bout You

And here’s the full list, if you want to just get angry about music for no reason.