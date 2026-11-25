Rolling Stone ranks 200 best songs of the ‘90s

FILE PHOTO: What music is best of the '90s? (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

It was the music of a generation, and now Rolling Stone has ranked the songs that made the 1990s what they were.

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The magazine said, “The Nineties music explosion was a golden age,” no matter the genre, “from grunge to gangsta rap, from country to techno, from riot-grrrl punk to ‘TRL’ teen-pop.”

Rolling Stone noted that there are legends all over the list: Nirvana, Prince, Madonna, Jay-Z, Garth Brooks, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, and Cher among dozens of others.

These songs are a “mix tape” of music, but each artist appears only once, “or half the list would be Missy Elliott.”

Here are the top 5:

“Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nirvana (1991) “No Diggity,” Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen (1996) “Juicy,” The Notorious B.I.G. (1994) “Rebel Girl,” Bikini Kill (1992) “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott (1997)

Click here to see the complete list as ranked by Rolling Stone.

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