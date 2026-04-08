Seahawks QB Sam Darnold marries Katie Hoofnagle in California ceremony

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle, shown during the Super Bowl LX victory parade in February, were married on April 3.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold earned a Super Bowl ring in February. Now, he has a wedding ring to show off.

Darnold, who led the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl LX during his first season in Seattle, married Katie Hoofnagle on April 3 at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California, People reported.

There were 227 attendees at the all-black-tie affair, and the guest list read like a Pro Bowl roster.

Attendees included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, along with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, ESPN reported.

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Sam Darnold Marries Katie Hoofnagle in 'Classic and Timeless' California Wedding (Exclusive) https://t.co/AcMf5nrqKW — People (@people) April 7, 2026

Other guests included Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen, Chicago Bears offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury, former offensive lineman Pat Elflein, former linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk, Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly and Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The newlyweds told People that their wedding was “The best night with all of our favorite people!”

Darnold and Hoofnagle went public with their relationship in 2023, ESPN reported.

They first met at a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, after being introduced by a mutual friend, according to People. Darnold and Hoofnagle first met at a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to People. Darnold played for the Carolina Panthers during the 2021-2022 seasons.

They got engaged in Dana Point, California, on July 5, 2025.

Darnold, a nine-year NFL veteran who signed with the Seahawks in March 2025, led Seattle to a 14-3 regular season record and its first NFL title since a Super Bowl XLVIII victory after the 2013 season.

He threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdown passes. During the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, Darnold threw for 202 yards and a touchdown.

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