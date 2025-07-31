Shannon Sharpe reportedly out at ESPN after settling sexual assault lawsuit

The Hall of Fame tight end is no longer working for ESPN, according to reports.

ESPN has reportedly cut ties with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, less than two weeks after the “First Take“ media personality settled a lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend accused him of rape.

The Athletic, CNN and The Associated Press, each citing unnamed sources, reported news of the split. Sharpe, 57, has not appeared on ESPN since late April, when the lawsuit was first filed in Nevada.

ESPN has not commented on the move.

No details of the settlement have been released, but the woman, known as “Jane Doe” in the complaint, had sought $50 million. The former tight end was accused of multiple instances of assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery.

Sharpe has denied the allegations, calling the case a “shakedown” attempt. He said that he and the Nevada woman were in a consensual sexual relationship.

NEWS: ESPN has cut ties with Shannon Sharpe less than two weeks after he settled a lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend accused him of rape, sources tell @AndrewMarchand.



Sharpe has not been on the network since late April. ESPN declined to comment. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 30, 2025

When the lawsuit was filed, the 14-year NFL veteran said he would return to the network when training camps began.

The woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced the lawsuit’s dismissal in a post on X on July 18, but did not provide details.

“After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution,” Buzbee wrote. “All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

A dismissal with prejudice means Sharpe’s accuser cannot refile the same claim against him in the same Las Vegas court. No criminal charges were filed against Sharpe.

Sharpe, who attended Savannah State University and graduated from Glennville High School in Georgia, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Hi older brother, Sterling Sharpe, will be inducted into the pro football shrine on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Later on Wednesday, Sharpe, 56, spoke out on the reported dismissal, saying he was “very, very grateful” for his time at ESPN but expressed regret for the timing of it.

“I found out this information a little earlier in the week, and really the only thing that I really asked is like, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday?” Shannon Sharpe said on the “Nightcap” podcast. “My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family.’”

Sharpe joined ESPN in 2023 and signed a multiyear deal in 2024.

He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (815), yards receiving (10,060) and touchdowns (62). Those records have since been broken.

© 2025 Cox Media Group