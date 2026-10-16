Six Flags death: Goliath’s previous inspection, park president releases statement

FILE PHOTO: In this aerial view, the train of the Goliath roller coaster is seen on the track where it was evacuated at Six Flags Over Georgia on October 14, 2026, in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Man Dies After Being Ejected From Six Flags Over Georgia Rollercoaster

The investigation into the death of a man who fell from a steel hyper coaster earlier this week continues.

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Hassan Kariem was thrown from the Goliath and fell, hitting other passengers on the ride. Cobb County police said he was found unresponsive on Oct. 12. He was at the park with his family celebrating his niece’s 13th birthday.

[ Previous: Man who died in Six Flags Over Georgia roller coaster incident identified ]

Goliath will remain closed as the investigation continues, but Six Flags Over Georgia was expected to open on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. for its Halloween event.

Similar rides at other Six Flags amusement parks also remain closed as of Friday afternoon.

When was Goliath last inspected?

According to Georgia inspection records, the roller coaster was last inspected by the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire on March 16, 2026, WSB reported. There were no violations, deficiencies, citations, or red flags at the time, but there was a notation from inspectors that bushings needed to be replaced.

They are machine parts that reduce vibrations and friction. The paperwork did not state if the bushings were part of the restraint system or played a role in the incident.

Reports from 2024 and 2025 also listed no violations.

[ More from WSBTV.com: Six Flags Goliath inspections reveal condition of ride before man’s death ]

Goliath is a hyper coaster, a full-circuit roller coaster with a height or drop between 200 and 299 feet. Goliath has a 200-foot height. Cars on the Goliath travel at 70 mph. The ride lasts 210 seconds or 3.5 minutes. Bolliger & Mabillard built it, and it opened in 2006. It has a minimum height of 54 inches.

Bigger than hyper coasters are Giga Coasters (300-399 feet) and Strata Coasters (400 feet).

Mother says her child had a problem an hour before incident

A mother who spoke via text with The Associated Press said her two children rode the coaster about an hour before Kariem was thrown from the ride and died. She said they had experienced an issue.

Erica Billups posted on social media that her son and daughter rode it and that one restraint “kept locking and unlocking.” She said he was moved to a different seat and the car was launched with the seat empty and harness up

[ More from WSBTV.com: Six Flags Goliath: Mom says son’s restraint had issues on ride hour before man’s death ]

Family of Hassan Kariem speaks

Kariem’s 13-year-old niece was sitting next to him when he fell from the coaster. Her father said she and Kariem were excited to ride Goliath for her birthday.

[ Previous: Six Flags roller coaster death: Victim beat cancer, also survived car fire weeks before incident ]

Navi’s father, Joshua Nelson, told WSB, “She said he fainted or passed, her words were ‘he passed out’ … and she said it went up again and his, his latch, I guess, snapped or came, came loose and he fell."

Nelson said Kariem had asked his daughter to hold his sunglasses and that the ride would be fun.

“That’s just kind of what I’ve been holding on to, hoping that that’s the last thing he remembers,” Nelson said. “I do hope that he didn’t feel any pain. And the last thing that he can recall was that moment of happiness.”

[ More from WSBTV.com Family of girl who witnessed uncle thrown from Goliath at Six Flags says there’s ‘so much shock’ ]

Park President releases new statement

Park President Richard Pretlow released a new statement which read: “We are deeply saddened by the recent incident at the park. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the individual involved, their family, friends and loved ones. We also continue to keep the guests and team members affected by this tragic event in our thoughts.”

The statement went on to say: “The safety of our guests and team members remains our highest priority. We maintain rigorous inspection, maintenance and operational procedures that meet or exceed industry standards. Our attractions undergo daily, weekly, monthly and annual inspections, and our team members receive extensive training to safely operate and maintain our rides.”

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