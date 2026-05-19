Small plane makes emergency landing on Maryland beach

Officials work the scene after a small plane nose-dived into the sand of a beach in Ocean City, Maryland, on Monday.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — There were no injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing on a Maryland beach on Monday, authorities said.

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Ocean City Fire Department spokesperson Ryan Whittington told WBAL that the pilot reported trouble on the aircraft and was forced to land. He did not elaborate on the nature of the trouble.

The single-engine 1970 Cessna 150 had departed from the Ocean City Municipal Airport moments before the 5:30 p.m. crash, according to WBOC.

“We turned to the right, and there is a plane crash landing about a foot over our heads,” Skyler Cook, who was on the beach, told the television station. “I mean, we sprawled out and ducked down to save ourselves.”

No injuries were reported to the pilot, passenger or beachgoers, Whittington said.

“There was no sound, I just suddenly saw a plane, like dive down,” BethAnn Wells, who lives in an apartment near the beach, told WBOC. “It was level, it just flew level with the sand, and then nose-dived into the sand and crashed.”

Ocean City paramedics evaluated the two people on board the aircraft, but the Bel Air, Maryland, residents refused treatment, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The Maryland State Police are leading an investigation, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

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