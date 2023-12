Since the first viral video of the hero who timed their home holiday light show to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Wizards In Winter, every year has seen new shows with other bands and songs, and every year we get some great videos from around the world.

This year Styx posted to their Facebook Page a video made by Mithell’s Magic Christmas featuring their song Lights, and here’s that video:

And of course here’s the video that, I believe, started the whole thing with TSO:

