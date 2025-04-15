Starbucks rolls out new dress code for baristas

FILE PHOTO: Starbucks baristas will have a new look starting next month.

Starbucks employees will have new rules they’ll have to follow.

Starting on May 12, baristas will have to wear solid black tops so the iconic green aprons stand out more. The shirts can be short- or long-sleeved and either crewneck, collared or button-up styles. In the past, employees could wear any color shirt.

Starbucks will be rolling out a new company-branded shirt, which all employees will receive two at no cost.

They will also have to wear pants that are either khaki, black, or blue denim. They had been allowed to wear navy gray or brown.

The changes are going into effect to help "deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” the company said in a statement.

Starbucks has been trying to change its look and has rolled out a new “Back to Starbucks” strategy which, according to the company’s CEO Brian Niccol, could bring back condiment bars and ceramic mugs for in-store beverage consumption at some locations.

“We’re working hard to ensure our coffeehouses have the right vibe,” Niccol said last month. “We want to invite customers in, showcase our great coffee, provide a comfortable place to stay, and make them feel like their visit was time well spent.”

