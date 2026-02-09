Super Bowl champion Barry Wilburn dies in house fire

FILE PHOTO: Defensive back Barry Wilburn #45 from Washington looks on from the field during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Municipal Stadium on October 27, 1985, in Cleveland, Ohio.Wilburn was pronounced dead in a house fire on Feb. 6. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Super Bowl champion Barry Wilburn has died after being a victim of a house fire last week.

Wilburn was 62 years old.

WMC reported that the Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire in Orange Mound at 2 a.m. Feb. 6. They found an unresponsive person in a hallway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilburn’s family said he was the person found.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, WMC reported.

The Washington Commanders announced Wilburn’s death, writing, “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Washington All-Pro and Super Bowl XXII champion Barry Wilburn.”

We're saddened to learn of the passing of former Washington All-Pro and Super Bowl XXII champion Barry Wilburn



Sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/36GkXTUY7R — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 8, 2026

Wilburn was born in 1963 and played college football for Ole Miss before being drafted by the then-Washington Redskins in 1985, Fox News reported.

During his career wearing the burgundy and gold, in 1987 he had nine of his 20 career regular-season interceptions in 1987.

He had two alone in Super Bowl XXII that same year, and helped beat the Denver Broncos 42-10, The Associated Press reported.

He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as in the Canadian Football League, winning the Grey Cup in 1994, one of only a few players to have both a Lombardi Trophy and a Grey Cup, according to Fox News.

©2026 Cox Media Group