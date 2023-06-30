Supreme Court to rule on student loan forgiveness Friday

Student debt cancelation A sign reading Cancel Student Debt is staged outside of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday February 28, 2023. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its final opinions of the 2022-2023 term on Friday, including a decision on the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

>> Read more trending news

The program, unveiled in August, would give Pell Grant recipients as much as $20,000 in student debt relief. Federal student loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually — or households that earn less than $250,000 — would get as much as $10,000 in relief.

Shortly after the plan was announced, attorneys general in six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — filed suit, claiming that the president lacked the authority to dismiss student loan debt and that Biden’s plan threatens funding for debt servicers.

The Job Creators Network also filed a lawsuit over Biden’s plan on behalf of two student loan borrowers, Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor. The group argued that the Biden administration failed to follow proper procedure and allow for public comments before implementing the student debt relief plan.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the cases, Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown, in February.

More than 26 million Americans have applied for the debt relief program, including 16 million people whose applications have been approved, officials said in November.

Student loan payments have been on hold since the coronavirus pandemic prompted a pause in March 2020. Officials agreed to resume payments in October as part of the debt ceiling deal passed earlier this year by Congress.