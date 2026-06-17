Suspect taken into custody after 1 killed at Delaware hospital

File photo. The Wilmington Police Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a shooting at Wilmington Hospital that left one person dead and one injured.

WILMINGTON, Del. — A suspect was in custody after a shooting at a Delaware hospital that left one person dead and another injured on Tuesday, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

The 23-year-old man was taken into custody in Philadelphia, hours after the shooting occurred at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware, KYW reported. Charges and extradition to Delaware are pending, according to WPVI.

During a news conference, Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said that officers responded to a shooting at the hospital at about 3:30 p.m. ET, KYW reported.

Update #4 – UPDATE ON VICTIM CONDITION; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY – Investigation (500 block of West 14th Street): https://t.co/IBlLWiBZgX — Wilmington Police (@WPDPIO) June 17, 2026

Police said they found two gunshot victims, one of whom died. The condition of the injured victim was not immediately available, according to the television station.

Wilmington Hospital was originally placed on lockdown after the shooting, but that was lifted several hours later, WPVI reported.

In a news release, police said the shooting was targeted and an isolated incident.

Campos declined to confirm whether the shooter worked or used to work at the hospital, KYW reported.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney said that victims and hospital workers were forced to hide as law enforcement officers went from room to room in search of the shooter, The Associated Press reported.

“If ever there is a place that should be a sanctuary for such violence, that is the place,” Carney said about the hospital.

“It was super intense. I’m kind of shaking,” Brian Pfeffer, a hospital guide who was there when police entered the building. “God forbid anyone should have to be a part of that.”

Wilmington, which has about 71,000 residents and is Delaware’s largest city, is located approximately 25 miles south of Philadelphia.

© 2026 Cox Media Group