Taylor Swift fans without tickets warned ‘no Taylor-gating’ by New Jersey police, stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Taylor Swift is expected to perform at MetLife Stadium Memorial Day weekend and due to safety concerns and large crowds, law enforcement as well as the stadium are asking fans to not come if they don’t have tickets.

In an Instagram post, New Jersey State Police say that when Swift is performing on May 26, 27, and 28, guests without tickets should not come to the stadium or parking lot areas.

“Sorry Swifties - No Ticket, No Taylor-Gating,” police said. “Only patrons with concert tickets for the day of the event will be granted access to the parking lots. Tickets will not be sold at the Stadium. The New Jersey State Police urges anyone who does not have a ticket for the event to avoid coming to the stadium.”

Police say the parking areas are expected to be at full capacity each night.

The announcement comes after 20,000 fans who did not have tickets to Swift’s show at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Stadium had gathered in the parking lot, WABC reported.

Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts announced something similar for Swift’s shows last week on May 19, 20, and 21. according to NorthJersey.com.

MetLife Stadium on Twitter said that in order for fans to have access to the parking lots, they need to have event tickets for that evening’s show.

Each night, the show starts at 6:30 p.m. and parking lots open at 12:30 p.m., WABC reported. Stadium gates don’t open until 4:30 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the stadium so fans without tickets will be expected to be turned away.

In the wake of Swift’s shows in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy on Twitter announced that the state’s official sandwich is “the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese.”

