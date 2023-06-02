Tropical Storm Arlene: 1st storm of hurricane season forming in the Gulf of Mexico

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Arlene is slowly moving through the Gulf of Mexico as of Friday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Depression Two has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene and it is forming in the Gulf of Mexico. It is the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

There have been no forecast changes and no threat to land as of Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has 40 mph of maximum sustained winds, WFTV reported. If the storm reaches 74 mph it becomes a hurricane, according to The Associated Press.

Accoridng to the news outlet, Central Florida is not expected to see any impacts from the storm.

The storm is located about 265 miles just west of Fort Myers, Florida, according to the AP. No storm watches for either Cuba or Florida have been posted.

The storm is expected to drift south towards Western Cuba over the weekend and it will weaken, WFTV reported.

The Atlantic Hurricane season started on Thursday and goes through Nov. 30, according to the AP. During the 2022 season, 14 named storms occurred including Hurricanes Ian, Nicole, and Fiona that caused significant damage.

