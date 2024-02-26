Trump appeals $454M judgment in New York civil fraud case

Trump appeals $454M civil fraud trial decision FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in New York City. He is appealing the $454 million judgement against him.

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a civil judgment ordering him to pay $454 million in fines and interest after a judge found he lied for years about his net worth to get better terms from insurers and lenders, according to multiple reports.

Judge Arthur Engoron earlier this month ordered Trump to pay $354.9 million in penalties and nearly $100 million in interest, The Associated Press reported. In a social media post following the judgment, Trump called the decision a “Complete and Total SHAM.”

New York Attorney General Leticia James filed suit against Trump, his adult sons and the Trump Organization in 2022, accusing them of lying about the value of their properties for years. She said that he inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in financial statements given to banks, Reuters reported.

Trump has accused James, a Democrat, of pursing the case for political reasons as he runs for president in 2024.

