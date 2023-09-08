Trump indictment in Georgia: Read the special grand jury’s report

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Georgia judge on Friday released the report issued earlier this year by a special grand jury tasked with investigating interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The report led to the indictment last month of former President Donald Trump and 18 others, including attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The 19 defendants are accused of violating Georgia’s RICO Act in order to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election. They have all entered not-guilty pleas in court.

Read the full report released Friday:

Trump indictment in Georgia: Special Grand Jury Report by National Content Desk on Scribd

