Trump not immune to prosecution in 2020 election interference case, appeals court rules

Donald Trump Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Mario Tama/Getty Images, File)

An appeals court on Tuesday ruled that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

>> Read more trending news

Trump, who faces charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol, had argued that he is immune from prosecution because the charges stem from conduct that fell within his official responsibilities as president. Special counsel Jack Smith has said that the president is not entitled to absolute immunity and that, regardless, the actions he’s alleged to have taken fall far outside his official job duties, The Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case, US appeals court says https://t.co/oY6PePJHQ3 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 6, 2024

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group