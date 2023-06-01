Trump taped discussing document he kept after leaving office

Federal prosecutors who have been looking into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents reportedly have found a recording of him talking about a sensitive document that he kept after leaving the White House, according to The New York Times.

>> Read more trending news

The alleged recording was done in 2021 and claims that Trump was aware that the document was sensitive, according to people briefed on the matter per the Times. It was made in July 2021 in a meeting with people helping his former chief of staff Mark Meadows to write a memoir based on his 10 months in office.

The alleged recording was made during a meeting Trump held at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey in July 2021. According to the Times, the meeting was with people who were assisting Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, write a memoir based on his time in the White House. Meadows was not at the meeting.

Before, the classified documents investigation has been on materials that were found and collected at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the newspaper.

The document that Trump reportedly acknowledges he held onto in the alleged recording was a classified Pentagon document that there are national security restrictions about a potential attack on Iran, two people familiar with the matter said, according to CBS News. He reportedly claimed that he should have declassified the document before he left the White House.

Those in attendance at the meeting did not have security clearances to access the classified information, sources told CNN.

It is not clear if Trump was in possession of the document at the time of the recording or was just describing it to the people at the meeting, according to CBS News.

The recording has not been made public, according to the Washington Post. Those familiar with it were unable to describe Trump’s statements in its entirety but it’s possible that the audio is some kind of evidence for the Justice Department to show Trump’s state of mind after leaving office and his understanding of the rules behind the classified documents.

His lawyers had suggested that Trump did not know he had classified documents after leaving the White House or if he could have declassified the materials prior to leaving, the Washington Post reported.