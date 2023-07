Trump trial date set for May 2024 in classified documents case

Classified documents trial date set FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates. A judge has set a trial date in his classified documents case for May 2024. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges related to his handling of classified documents is set to start May 20, 2024, a federal judge in Florida ordered Friday.

Earlier, the trial had been set to begin in August, though U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon noted at the time that attorneys could ask to push back the trial date due to the complexity of the case and the security clearance process.

Trump faces dozens of charges related to his handling of classified records after authorities said they found more than 100 classified documents during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last year.

