UFC fighter Allan Nascimento dies from apparent heart attack

The UFC flyweight was found dead at his home in Brazil of an apparent heart attack on Aug. 3. He was 34.

Allan Nascimento, a mixed-martial arts competitor in the flyweight division of the UFC, has died from an apparent heart attack, the organization said. He was 34.

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According to the UFC, Nascimento, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at his home in Brazil, The Guardian reported. Nascimento, who had a 22-7 record overall and was 4-2 in UFC competition, last fought in June, when he dropped a three-round decision at UFC Fight Night to Mitch Raposo, according to ESPN.

Both of his UFC losses came by split decision, according to the sports news outlet.

This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Our thoughts and deepest… pic.twitter.com/vlaBaBOyJr — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2026

“Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the UFC said in a statement. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Nascimento trained at Chute Boxe under coach Diego Lima in Brazil, the BBC reported. He was also a training partner to former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and UFC lightweight Elves Brener.

Oliveira posted a tribute to Nascimento on Instagram, according to the BBC.

“Today I lost a brother that the fight game gave me,” Oliveira wrote. “Thank you for always being by my side, for sharing the mats and the corner.

“I have nothing but gratitude for having you with me in training, in the corner, and just hanging out. I love you, man; you’re a legend.”

Brener, also wrote on social media, thanking Nascimento for a “wonderful journey.”

“Thank you for the wonderful journey, brother,” Brener wrote. “You were always an incredible person, and today is an extremely sad day for all of us at Chute Boxe.

“I will carry you in my heart forever, champion.”

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