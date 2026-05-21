Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis

The ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., announced on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

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Trump, 48, revealed her medical condition in an Instagram post.

“I want to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote. “I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me.”

Vanessa Trump, who is currently dating golf legend Tiger Woods, was married to eldest child of President Donald Trump from 2005 to 2018, NBC News reported. She and Donald Trump Jr. had five children together, the news outlet reported.

Their eldest child, 19-year-old Kai Trump, boasts a large social media following and is heading to the University of Miami, where she will compete on the golf team, CNN reported.

Vanessa Trump’s announcement received reactions from several members of the Trump family, Fox News reported.

Ivanka Trump wrote that she was “praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

Vanessa Trump’s post was also liked by Tiffany Trump, according to Fox News.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” Vanessa Trump wrote in her post. “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express.”

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