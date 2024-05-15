Video Leaked Of Ric Flair At The Restaurant He Talked Smack About, And Ric Does Not Look Good

If you follow wrestling then you may have heard about Ric Flair being upset at a restaurant recently, and trashing them on his social media. Flair was in Gainesville recently for a relative’s gradation from UF. Ric and many of the family stopped at a local pizza spot, Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza. Flair claims the kitchen manager took too long in the bathroom, and when he got upset, the restaurant kicked him out for complaining about it. He posted this on his social media pages:

But now video has surfaced from someone who was there and filming the incident, and Ric looks like he was being abusive to the employees, calling them names, and cussing them out, while the manager attempted to calm the situation down. The manager can be heard trying to just tell Ric that he’s cut off from more booze because, as you can clearly hear, he’s already slurring his words and being quite aggressive. Ric is trying to be very nice to his waitress and telling her to give herself a $1,000 tip, which is nice, but at the same time he’s cussing out the manager who is just trying to keep the situation cool. Not a good look for Ric, for sure. I’ve met Ric a couple of times and he’s a really nice guy, at least he was to me. And he always seems accessible to his fans. However, this doesn’t look like his finest hour. I would say the pizza spot is the righteous side this time, and if I’m ever in Gainesville I will stop in and check them out. Of course this also may not be the entire story. I guess we’ll see.

©2024 Cox Media Group