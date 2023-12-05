Virginia home explodes after suspect fires flare gun, police say

The explosion occurred after a suspect allegedly fired a flare gun in the residence.

Firefighters on scene: File photo. Firefighters were able to bring a blaze under control after a house exploded in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday night. (Katifcam/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ARLINGTON, Va. — Residents in northern Virginia were asked to shelter in place on Monday after a house exploded while police were attempting to serve a search warrant, authorities said.

According to the Arlington County Police, an alert was issued shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington after a flare gun apparently ignited the fire, WTTG-TV reported.

Police received reports of a man firing a flare gun from a home on the 800 block of North Burlington Street at around 4:45 p.m. EST, according to WRC-TV.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from the flare gun, WUSA-TV reported.

A video purporting to be the house that exploded was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I was in the back of my house, and I had been hearing prior to this, some sort of firecracker sorts of sounds, and then suddenly there’s a loud boom, and my entire house is shaking,” Annelise Quinn, neighbor, told WRC. “All the lights went off immediately.”

A spokesperson for Arlington County Police told WJLA-TV that officers on the scene sustained minor injuries but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

According to a social media post by Arlington Fire & EMS, the fire has been brought under control as crews continue to battle small spot fires.

