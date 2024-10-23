Watch The Full Induction of Ozzy At The RnR HOF But Warning, Its NSFW Because He’s Freakin’ Ozzy

PHOTOS: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up star power to induct Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy and more Jack Black, left, and Ozzy Osbourne appear during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Here is where I got the audio clips for Ozzy Osbourne’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that I played on the air. The first 25 or so minutes are Jack Black doing the introduction, and the video tribute which is pretty cool to see. Then the actual all star musical jam is after that, and the best part, in my opinion, is the very beginning with Maynard James Keenan and Wolfgang Van Halen absolutely killing Crazy Train! Wolfie shreds that Randy Rhoades solo with total perfection.

