Watch This Guy Appear In Court For Driving On A Suspended License, On Video, WHILE DRIVING!

Here’s an easy way to feel better about yourself today because at least you’re not as clueless as Corey Harris in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Corey had to appear in court on the charge of driving on a suspended license. And yes, at the time, his license was still suspended when he made his court appearance, on video, while driving. The judge even asked him if he was driving at the time the video hearing started, to which Mr. Harris stated he was but he was pulling into his doctor’s office so he could park for his hearing. His face when he realizes what he just did, in front of the judge, is priceless.

