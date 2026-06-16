Watch: Universal drops trailer for ‘Shrek 5′

Shrek and Donkey match wits again in "Shrek 5," which will be released next year.

Shrek is back. So are Fiona and Donkey. And somehow, they all land in jail.

[ Read more trending news ]

Universal on Tuesday dropped the trailer for “Shrek 5," which will be released next year, Variety reported.

The film is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2027.

The main characters are back. Mike Myers will once again voice Shrek, with Eddie Murphy (Donkey) and Cameron Diaz (Fiona) reprising their roles.

They will be joined by Zendaya, Marcello Hernandez of “Saturday Night Live” and Skyler Gisondo, who will voice the children of Shrek and Fiona -- Felicia, Fergus and Farkle, according to Variety.

“Shrek 5” is the franchise’s first film since “Shrek Forever After” was released in 2010, Variety reported. There have been two spinoffs since then, according to the entertainment news website -- “Puss in Boots” (2011) and its sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (2022).

The trailer begins with a look back at the 2001 movie “Shrek,” where the green ogre won the heart of Fiona and Donkey was at his wise-cracking best.

It ends with the trio in jail, along with Shrek and Fiona’s adult children. Predictably, Shrek becomes annoyed when Donkey sings from their cell, warbling Player’s “Baby Come Back” and “Roxanne” by the Police.

©2026 Cox Media Group