When exactly is the first day of summer?

When is the real first day of Summer Stonehenge is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun. (Pipop boosarakumwadi/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As the weather warms up, thoughts turn to the beginning of the summer season.

The first day of summer in 2023 begins on June 21, with the exact time depending on your time zone.

The summer solstice will begin at 10:58 a.m. in the Eastern Time zone, according to the National Weather Service.

What is the summer solstice and why is it the ‘longest’ day of the year?

Summer and winter are determined by the direction of the earth’s axis. When the earth’s axis points towards the sun, it is summer for that hemisphere and when the earth’s axis points away, it is winter, according to the National Weather Service.



