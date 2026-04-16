Woman accused of throwing beer bottles at 3-year-old

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of throwing beer bottles at a 3-year-old child who approached the woman after she fell from her bicycle, authorities said.

According to a news release and online booking records from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Carolyn Miller, of Fort Walton Beach, was arrested on April 14. She was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded at about 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to the scene, where witnesses told them that the boy had approached Miller “to check on her well-being” after the woman tumbled from her bicycle.

Miller allegedly picked up two beer bottles and threw them in the boy’s direction, the sheriff’s office said. According to witnesses, the bottles were thrown with enough force that they could have struck the boy in the head and injure him, WEAR reported.

The child was able to duck out of the way, the sheriff’s office said. The boy’s parents witnessed the incident and provided sworn statements, along with several nearby residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller was “unable to provide a coherent explanation for her actions.” She allegedly told deputies that she believed she was being attacked.

Miller suffered a minor finger injury, which deputies said was consistent with falling from a bicycle.

The boy was not injured.

Bail for Miller was set at $10,000, online records show.

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