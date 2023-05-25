Woman arrested for hitting, killing husband with hammer after he asked for divorce A woman was arrested in Arlington, Texas Wednesday morning after she reportedly admitted to killing her husband with a hammer, police say. (Arlington Police Department/Arlington Police Department)

ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman was arrested in Arlington, Texas Wednesday morning after she reportedly admitted to killing her husband with a hammer, police say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Arlington Police Department said on Wednesday just before 6 a.m., officers were called about a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Sweet Gum Trail. A woman had called 911 and told dispatch that she hit her husband with a hammer in the head.

The woman was later identified as My Tran and she spoke to 911 dispatchers with a Vietnamese interpreter, WFAA reported. Tran also told dispatch that her husband had asked her to come over to the apartment to sign divorce papers.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Tran, 42, was sitting outside, police say. Tran was detained immediately.

Tran through the interpreter reportedly said that around 4 a.m. and her husband’s apartment, she got a hammer from her car, went inside, and debated about going through with killing her husband or not, according to an affidavit obtained by Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Tran said she believed to have hit her husband six or seven times.

The 45-year-old husband was found unresponsive in the bedroom, the newspaper reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released due to next-of-kin notification but once that is complete, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release it.

Tran also claimed that she was fully aware of what she did and took responsibility, investigators said, according to WFAA.

Tran has been charged with a count of murder, the news outlet reported.