Woman found dead at University of Georgia; foul play suspected

ATHENS, Ga. — A woman was found dead on the University of Georgia campus Thursday after a concerned friend contacted police.

The University of Georgia Police Department got a call asking them to do a welfare check on their friend around 12 p.m. Thursday, WSB-TV reported. The caller told officers that her friend went on a run that morning and never made it back.

Officers searched the area and by the intramural fields and eventually found a woman dead near Lake Herrick, according to the news outlet.

It’s unclear if the woman was a student at the university, according to The Associated Press. . Her identity has not yet been released.

The university canceled classes for the duration of the day on Thursday and Friday, according to WSB-TV.

The university police along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department are investigating the woman’s death, the AP said.

“We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation. Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime,” UGA officials said, according to WSB-TV.

Officials at the university are expecting to hold a news conference at 7 p.m. EST, according to the news outlet.

In the last 24 hours, this woman’s death is the second one on the university’s campus. According to WSB-TV, a student was found dead on Wednesday night. Their identity and cause of death has not yet been released.

