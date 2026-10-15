World War II-era grenades found in box bought at Texas estate sale

A person who bought some boxes at an estate sale discovered live grenades dating to World War II.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas resident prowling through an estate sale was hoping for a dynamite deal. But not one that included grenades.

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The buyer discovered six suspected World War II-era grenades while unpacking boxes purchased at the sale on Monday in Austin, KVUE reported.

The discovery prompted a call to bomb technicians from the Austin Police Department at 4:09 p.m. CT, according to the television station.

“Not your typical estate sale find,” the Austin Police Association wrote in an Instagram post.

Police said the grenades showed relatively little deterioration despite their age, KVUE reported. Bomb technicians used X-rays to examine them and determined they were still live ammunition.

There was no immediate danger, police said, but technicians still handled them with care because of their age, according to the television station.

“Huge thanks to our patrol officers, who quickly secured the scene, set up a perimeter, and kept neighbors safe while they waited for EOD (explosive ordnance disposal),” the Austin Police Association wrote. “No crime here, just a great reminder: If you ever come across old military ordnance (grenades, shells, mortar rounds, etc.), even if you think it’s inert, don’t touch it, don’t move it, and call 911.

“Let the experts handle it.”

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