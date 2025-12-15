Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider defends KISS accepting Kennedy Center Honor

(L-R) Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley of KISS attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

While some people have been criticizing KISS for accepting the Kennedy Center Honors from President Donald Trump, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has their back.

"There are a lot of people sh** talking @kiss for accepting their Kennedy Center Honor Medals from the current president," he wrote on X. "You either think they are worthy or not (I think they are). An artist can't wait for a president of their liking to be in office to receive it."

He then pointed to the fact that the band's founding guitarist, Ace Frehley, died before they received the honor.

"Most of the recipients are not young, Poor Ace Frehley - who was very excited to receive the award - died before the day came," he noted. "You accept the honor when it is offered."

Snider then congratulated Frehley and his bandmates, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, adding, "You are worthy!"

KISS’ Kennedy Center Honors tribute featured performances by Garth Brooks, Marcus King and Cheap Trick. The ceremony will air Dec. 23 on CBS.

