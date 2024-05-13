Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider urges Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct artists before they’re dead

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider wants the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to hurry up and induct deserving artists before they are no longer here to accept the honor.

The rocker made his feelings known on social media, and the comment seems to have been prompted by the May 9 death of drummer Dennis Thompson, the last surviving member of MC5, which is getting inducted into the hall this year.

"DEAR @rockhall RNR HALL OF FAME...There are bands who YOU KNOW are going to eventually be inducted because of their huge influence. How about NOT waiting until the entire band is DEAD?" Snider wrote. "The MC5 are being inducted next month. The last living member died yesterday. RIP MC5. #thatsucks."

Snider later responded to a comment about MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, who passed away in February, sharing, "I had the honor to finally hang with Wayne a few years ago. It's a damn sin that the @rockhall waited so long to induct MC5. RIP ENTIRE MC5 BAND!"

MC5 is set to be inducted this year in the Musical Excellence category. Jimmy Buffett, who died in September, is also getting in for Musical Excellence.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place October 19 in Cleveland and will stream live on Disney+. It'll air during an ABC special at a later date and will be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

