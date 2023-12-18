U2 debuts “(Christmas) Baby Please Come Home” at 'U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere'

U2 got into the holiday spirit this weekend during their Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the band performing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" during their Friday, December 15, show. The performance starts out slow with The Edge on an acoustic guitar, but by the end the rest of the band joins in on the song.

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" is a cover of the Darlene Love holiday classic; according to setlist.fm, it's the first time the band has performed the song since 1987. In a recent interview on The View's Behind the Table, Love revealed that U2's version of the tune is her favorite cover of the song.

U2 just wrapped U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere for 2023; they're set to return to Vegas on Friday, January 26. The residency runs through Saturday, March 2. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.