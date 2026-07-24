U2 featured on new song from DJ/producer Martin Garrix

Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix and U2 have teamed up for a brand-new song.

The artists have just released the track "Fireflies," which Garrix debuted July 17 at the Tomorrowland in Belgium festival, with U2's The Edge making a surprise appearance.

While Bono and The Edge previously teamed with Garrix for “We Are the People,” the official song for UEFA Euro 2020, “Fireflies” marks the first time all four members of the band have appeared on a Garrix track.

“’Fireflies’ has a very unique mood and it’s a special song we started working on six summers ago,” says Garrix. “I’ve worked with Bono and Edge before, but working with the whole band I got to get a glimpse of their chemistry and why U2 are who they are. They are incredible friends and collaborators, and it has been an absolute honor to work with them again.”

“We go back a long way with Martin, and there’s always a sense of adventure whenever we get together,” says The Edge. “Playing 'Fireflies' for the first time at Tomorrowland, in front of one of the most passionate festival crowds anywhere, was such a rush ... in fact I might have enjoyed it a bit too much. It reminded me of why I love playing outdoors. I like it better when there’s no ceiling.”

"Fireflies" is available now via digital outlets.

This isn't the first new music we've gotten from U2. Earlier in July the band released “Street of Dreams,” the first single off their upcoming new album, which so far does not have a release date.

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