U2’s The Edge & wife Morleigh Steinberg to receive Venice Family Clinic’s inaugural HEART Award

U2 guitarist The Edge and his wife, artist Morleigh Steinberg, are set to be honored with the inaugural HEART Award, handed out by the Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that provides quality health care to people in need.
The Edge and Morleigh have been huge supporters of Venice Family Clinic's Art Walk + Auction, which has been going on since 1979. The gala is happening during the 45th anniversary of the Venice Art Walk, which is scheduled for May 10-19, with auction proceeds going to the organization.
