U2’s The Edge & wife Morleigh Steinberg to receive Venice Family Clinic’s inaugural HEART Award

U2 guitarist The Edge and his wife, artist Morleigh Steinberg, are set to be honored with the inaugural HEART Award, handed out by the Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that provides quality health care to people in need.

The couple are longtime supporters of the clinic’s HEART (Health + Art) initiative and will be celebrated at the inaugural HEART gala, taking place Sunday, May 11, at 3Labs in Los Angeles.

“It’s a privilege to accept the first-ever HEART Award from Venice Family Clinic, an organization that resonates with us,” the couple shares, “we are looking forward to an unforgettable evening to honor what we can all accomplish together.”

The Edge and Morleigh have been huge supporters of Venice Family Clinic's Art Walk + Auction, which has been going on since 1979. The gala is happening during the 45th anniversary of the Venice Art Walk, which is scheduled for May 10-19, with auction proceeds going to the organization.

