U2’s new single ‘Street of Dreams’ featured in short film featuring David Beckham

U2's just-released single, "Street of Dreams," soundtracks a new short film of the same name featuring soccer star David Beckham.

The film was released by Bank of America in conjunction with the World Cup. According to a press release, it "tells the story of a young girl whose life has been upended through homelessness but refuses to give up on her dream of playing soccer."

It’s described as an "uplifting story about resilience, hope and the transformative power of sport."

The film centers around a young girl named Calle, played by Nevaeh Derricks, with Beckham appearing as the "personification of her inner voice." According to the press release, he represents "a powerful symbol of belief and opportunity, standing with her and showing up when it matters."

"We're honoured that 'Street of Dreams' could play a small part in telling a much bigger story," U2 said in a statement.

The film showcases Bank of America’s “Soccer With Us” platform, which supports young people aged 6-18 by combining sport with life skills.

A 30-second TV commercial version of the film will be part of World Cup coverage on Monday.

"Street of Dreams" is the first single off U2's yet-to-be announced studio album. The album will be the band's first since 2017's Songs of Experience.

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