The Velvet Underground is brat: John Cale featured on upcoming Charli XCX song

John Cale performs on stage at the Loaded Festival 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

The Velvet Underground's John Cale is collaborating on a new song with pop star Charli XCX.

The track is called "House" and was recorded for Charli's soundtrack to the upcoming film adaptation of the classic Emily Brontë novel Wuthering Heights.

In a lengthy Instagram Story message, Charli explains how she got involved in the project and how a quote from Cale — "elegant and brutal" — inspired the album's sound.

She writes that the phrase stuck with her, and she reached out to Cale to get his opinions on the songs and see if he wanted to collaborate.

"I sent him some songs and we started talking specifically about House," Charli writes. "We spoke about the idea of a poem. He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do. And it was… well it made me cry."

She continues, "I feel so lucky to have been able to work with John on this song. I've been so excited to share it with you all, sitting quietly in anticipation."

"House" will premiere on Nov. 10.

Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, hits theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

