Warren Haynes announces 2026 solo shows

Warren Haynes has announced dates for a new 2026 solo tour.

The trek will feature just Haynes and his guitar, and will have him playing stripped down shows that will feature two sets each night. He plans to play songs from his catalog, including solo recordings, and Gov't Mule and Allman Brothers Band tunes, plus music that has influenced his career.

“Although I have done a few solo dates here and there, I’ve never afforded myself the opportunity to do an actual solo tour so I’m extremely excited about this,” Haynes says. “Anytime I get the chance to do something that I don’t get to do often enough is a rewarding experience for me and hopefully for the audience as well.”

The 11-date tour kicks off Feb. 12 in Grass Valley, California, and wraps Feb. 26 in Pelham, Tennessee.

Haynes will also be hitting the road with the Warren Haynes Band starting March 1 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wrapping March 7 in Ithaca, New York.

A fan club presale for all new shows will begin Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, with local presales starting Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 12 p.m. ET. A complete list of dates can be found at WarrenHaynes.net.

Next up, Haynes will hit the stage in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, for his annual Christmas Jam. The concert, taking place Dec. 13 at ExploreAsheville.com Arena, will be headlined by Warren Haynes & Friends, with the lineup also including Stone Temple Pilots and MJ Lenderman & The Wind.

The show will feature a special Christmas Jam tribute to Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, featuring Haynes, Lesh's son Grahame Lesh, Widespread Panic's Jimmy Herring, John Molo and Jason Crosby, along with special guests.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.