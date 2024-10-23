Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam pushed to 2025 as Asheville, North Carolina, recovers from Hurricane Helene

Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes has announced that his annual Christmas Jam won’t be happening this year. The show takes place each year in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, but due to the damage the city suffered in Hurricane Helene they are not moving forward with the 2024 edition.

"The devastation from Hurricane Helene in Asheville has been heartbreaking," reads a post on the show's website. "Despite the immense challenges to every day life and the future, the community has come together in an inspiring way, with strangers helping one another."

“Rebuilding will take time and collective effort," the post continues. "Unfortunately, holding a concert in Asheville this year isn’t possible, as resources are focused on emergency efforts. Christmas Jam 33 will take place in Asheville in 2025.”

The statement notes that a lot of support is needed for the folks affected by the hurricane, adding, “we are working on several initiatives including other benefit concerts in order to raise funds quickly."

Haynes launched Christmas Jam in 1988, and proceeds from the show benefit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. Artists who’ve played Christmas Jam in the past include The Allman Brothers Band, Peter Frampton, The Doobie Brothers, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow and Steve Miller Band.

