Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam featured epic cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s "Simple Man"

Warren Haynes hosted his 32nd annual Christmas Jam in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, December 9, and fans were treated to a whole host of one-of-a-kind collaborations.

One of the highlights came when Haynes' band Gov't Mule teamed with Slash, Myles Kennedy and ZZ Top legend Billy F Gibbons for a nine-minute cover of the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic "Simple Man."

According to setlist.fm, Govt Mule's set featured covers of Bad Company's "Feel Like Makin' Love," AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long," Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike," Traffic's "Dear Mr. Fantasy" and Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," with Slash and Kennedy.

Gibbons joined the band for a set of ZZ Top covers, including “Sharp Dressed Man,” “La Grange” and "Blue Jeans Blues."

Christmas Jam also featured performances by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Clutch and others, with proceeds from the concert benefitting Asheville Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville. Haynes took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

"Christmas Jam Family, words cannot convey the heartfelt appreciation we hold for each of you, transforming this Christmas Jam into such a powerful experience," he shared. "Your contribution to the Asheville community, through the meaningful efforts of @ashevillehabitat & @belovedasheville, will leave an indelible mark for generations to come."

