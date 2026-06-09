War’s 'Greatest Hits' to be reissued for 50th anniversary

War's 1976 Greatest Hits compilation is getting a special reissue for its 50th anniversary.

The new release is part of Rhino’s Spirit of ’76 campaign, which celebrates the albums that defined America’s Bicentennial.

Greatest Hits features such classic War tunes as "The World is a Ghetto," "Why Can't We Be Friends?" and "Low Rider," as well as "Summer," which was recorded specifically for the original release.

"It marked the first time a new song was included on a Greatest Hits album and went on to become a greatest hit itself," War's longtime producer Jerry Goldstein says of the album. "We recorded 'Summer' while assembling the original compilation, which makes this 50th Anniversary edition the most authentic and complete version of our Greatest Hits."

The 50th anniversary edition will be released July 31 on 180-gram black vinyl, along with an expanded CD, which adds tracks "Spill the Wine," "Don't Let No One Get You Down," "So" and "Galaxy." It is available for preorder now.

War is set to hit the road on their Greatest Hits tour this summer. The trek begins July 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A complete list of dates can be found at war.com.

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