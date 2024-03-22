Watch country star Dierks Bentley play Tom Petty's guitar in new video for cover of "American Girl"

Country star Dierks Bentley has released a cover of Tom Petty's "American Girl" for an upcoming tribute album, and in the video for the song, he's playing one of Petty's guitars.

Shot at Nashville's Clementine Hall, the video features Bentley and his band performing Petty's 1977 classic, with Bentley playing the late rocker's signature Rickenbacker guitar, which was flown in specially from Tom's archives in California.



"Holding an instrument that carries so much musical history and significance was surreal, you could almost feel the stories resonate from it as I played it," says Bentley in a statement. "Tom Petty's lyrics and delivery were a huge part of what made his music so impactful."

"American Girl" is the lead track from the all-star tribute album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. The project's release date and track list will be revealed in the coming weeks.

