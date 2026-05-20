Watch the full trailer for 'Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul' documentary

The full trailer has now been released for the upcoming documentary Gregg Allman – The Music of My Soul, about the late Allman Brothers Band founder.

The trailer, set to the Allman Brothers Band classic “Midnight Rider,” features archival footage of Gregg and the band. It includes clips touching upon the relationship between Gregg Allman and his brother Duane Allman, as well as Gregg’s drug addiction problems.

The clip ends with archival audio of Gregg saying, “Never told this story, I might as well.”

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, from Grammy- and Golden Globe Award-winning filmmaker James Keach, is described as "a profound portrait of Gregg Allman, a luminous figure whose life and songs mirror his struggles and salvation," told through archival recordings, interviews and live performances.

The film will premiere in New York on June 9, followed by a June 11 premiere in Macon, Georgia. It will also have one-week exclusive engagements in Los Angeles and New York, before playing in theaters nationwide on June 17. Tickets are on sale now.

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