Watch John Lennon perform ‘Instant Karma!' from 'Power to the People' concert film

Another clip from the upcoming John Lennon and Yoko Ono concert film, Power to the People: John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests – Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972, has just been released.

The latest features a performance of "Instant Karma!," John's third solo single, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the second performance clip released from the film, following a video for "Imagine."

Power to the People captures John and Yoko's historic August 1972 concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden, which were John's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup. The pair were joined by special guests, including Stevie Wonder and Sha Na Na. The concerts raised over $1.5 million for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The footage of the concerts has been restored, reedited and remixed by a team led by the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

Power to the People will screen in theaters nationwide starting April 29 for a limited time. Tickets are on sale now.

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